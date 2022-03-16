Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Rises By 50.1%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 690,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOTVF shares. CIBC started coverage on Ascot Resources in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

