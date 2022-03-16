StockNews.com Upgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.65.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

