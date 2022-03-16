Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hannover Rück from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hannover Rück from €196.00 ($215.38) to €198.00 ($217.58) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

HVRRF stock opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $162.74 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

