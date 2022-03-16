Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $285.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWLO. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $361.39.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $128.93 on Tuesday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.93.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

