Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue lowered shares of Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGYGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Comercial Portugues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of BPCGY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

