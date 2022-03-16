Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 485 ($6.31) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.02) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 544.14 ($7.08).

Shares of VSVS stock opened at GBX 382.40 ($4.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.20. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 595 ($7.74). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 432.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 466.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,033.68).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

