Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genuit Group to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.62) in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 493 ($6.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 545.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 622.20. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 440 ($5.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

