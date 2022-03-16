Zacks Investment Research Lowers P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company.
In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
