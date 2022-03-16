Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

