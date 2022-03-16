Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Middlesex Water stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 56.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $472,287 in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

