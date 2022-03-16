StockNews.com Lowers Intest (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Intest stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Intest has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91.

About Intest (Get Rating)

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

