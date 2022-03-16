StockNews.com Lowers Intest (NYSE:INTT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Intest stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Intest has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.91.
About Intest (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intest (INTT)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Intest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.