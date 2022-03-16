Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $100.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.25. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $125.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Forward Air by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

