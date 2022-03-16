Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPI. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NYSE LPI opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.87.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock valued at $38,114,568. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

