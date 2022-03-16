Airbus (EPA:AIR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.45

Airbus SE (EPA:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €112.45 ($123.57) and traded as low as €104.34 ($114.66). Airbus shares last traded at €104.56 ($114.90), with a volume of 2,020,164 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) price objective on Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($148.35) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €141.62 ($155.62).

Get Airbus alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of €112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.94.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.