Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $489.36

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.36 and traded as low as $460.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $467.01, with a volume of 2,948 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRFHF shares. CIBC started coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

