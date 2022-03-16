Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,136.06

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,136.06 ($14.77) and traded as low as GBX 979.80 ($12.74). Monks Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.13), with a volume of 605,735 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,136.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,307.47. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.
About Monks Investment Trust (LON:MNKS)
