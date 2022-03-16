GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 677 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14.
About GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG)
Featured Articles
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.