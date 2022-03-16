Short Interest in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Expands By 24.4%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:DCP opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

