Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Up 24.1% in February

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 150,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,085 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $158.19 million, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

