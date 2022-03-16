Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given Hold Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$57.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTS. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.12.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$28.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$52.68 and a 52 week high of C$61.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Insiders sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,310 in the last ninety days.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

