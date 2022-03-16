The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.90.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

SWDBY stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 41.52% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.