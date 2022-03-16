Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Decreases By 35.2%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in urban-gro by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

UGRO stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 million and a P/E ratio of -29.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

