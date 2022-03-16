Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) PT Raised to €140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €137.00 ($150.55) to €140.00 ($153.85) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($164.84) to €140.00 ($153.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Safran from €134.00 ($147.25) to €130.00 ($142.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.