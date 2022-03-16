Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STLC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Stelco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.35.

Shares of STLC opened at C$47.42 on Tuesday. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$24.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

