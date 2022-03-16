Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $64.00. CLSA’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

FUTU has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Research analysts predict that Futu will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.