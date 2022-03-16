Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $43.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Smartsheet by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Smartsheet by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Smartsheet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after buying an additional 60,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

