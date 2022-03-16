Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.27% from the company’s current price.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 81,126 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,053,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 748,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 135,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

