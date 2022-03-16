Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price to $29.00

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 153.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.45 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $612.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

