NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.87.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

