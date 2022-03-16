Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schneider National is being aided by strong performance in the Intermodal and Logistics units. The Intermodal segment is benefiting from yield management and increased volumes. The Logistics unit is thriving on the back of favorable market conditions and other factors. The company anticipates an excess demand condition with gradual supply chain improvement. Management anticipates 2022 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $2.35-$2.55. Schneider National’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Efforts to reward its shareholders are encouraging as well. However, escalating operating expenses (up 20.4% in fourth-quarter 2021) and increasing driver costs pose challenges for the company. Despite recent improvements, Schneider National continues to face challenges related to network fluidity. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDR. Stephens increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

SNDR stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,570,441. 34.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

