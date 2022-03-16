Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) to Buy

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMMNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($85.16) to €71.10 ($78.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.