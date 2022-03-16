Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $77.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.