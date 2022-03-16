Piper Sandler Lowers Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Price Target to $25.00

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

GRCL stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

