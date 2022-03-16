Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $208.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances of the Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Truckload and Final Mile Services (FMS) segments. While the DCS unit is being aided by fleet productivity improvement and rise in average revenue producing trucks, the truckload unit is gaining from rise in load count and revenue per load. The FMS unit is seeing higher revenues on the back of multiple customer contracts implemented over the last year. J.B. Hunt’s efforts to reward its shareholders are impressive. Due to these positives, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions and labor shortages are concerns for the company. Escalating operating expenses pose a threat to J.B. Hunt’s bottom line. Also, J.B. Hunt's declining current ratio (a measure of liquidity) does not bode well.”

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $198.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.11 and its 200 day moving average is $190.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after buying an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after buying an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after buying an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after buying an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.