Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.19

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.19 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.96). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 101,325 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.22.
Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)
