Prime People (LON:PRP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.19

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.19 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 73.48 ($0.96). Prime People shares last traded at GBX 67 ($0.87), with a volume of 101,325 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.15 million and a P/E ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.22.

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; and professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand.

