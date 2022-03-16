Head to Head Contrast: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and CorVel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 2.99 $4.22 billion $33.22 6.88 CorVel $552.64 million 5.08 $46.36 million $3.37 47.27

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than CorVel. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorVel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorVel has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and CorVel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00 CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus price target of $245.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than CorVel.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71% CorVel 9.93% 27.72% 14.52%

About Willis Towers Watson Public (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About CorVel (Get Rating)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

