Analyzing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) & Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.93%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 3.25% 0.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wetouch Technology and Interactive Brokers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.94 billion 8.78 $308.00 million $3.26 18.93

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

