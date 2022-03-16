Short Interest in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Increases By 24.8%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the February 13th total of 3,870,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.84.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

