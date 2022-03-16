Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Rises By 25.0%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRKNY opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

