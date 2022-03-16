Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. StockNews.com lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,954 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 728.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,692,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,600 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter valued at $11,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,726,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,406,000 after buying an additional 982,951 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.33 and a beta of 1.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

