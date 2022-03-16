GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) PT Lowered to €44.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GEAGF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

GEAGF stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $54.45.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

