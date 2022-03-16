Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTS. Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.01. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.