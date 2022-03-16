Barclays Lowers Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Price Target to €11.70

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €13.00 ($14.29) to €11.70 ($12.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €14.00 ($15.38) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of EUTLF stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

