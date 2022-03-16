CIBC Begins Coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF)

Equities researchers at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. raised shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

BADFF stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

