Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$23.25 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The firm has a market cap of C$957.41 million and a PE ratio of 19.46.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

