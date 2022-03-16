BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$92.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.30.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$35.83 and a 1 year high of C$79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.72. The stock has a market cap of C$85.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.22, for a total transaction of C$733,570.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,548,253.18. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,915,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,839,318.40. Insiders have sold a total of 233,654 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,032 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

