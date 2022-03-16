Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radian Group.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,642,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,080,000 after buying an additional 87,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Radian Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,852,000 after purchasing an additional 391,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Radian Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Radian Group by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,992,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.