Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $37.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,237 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.