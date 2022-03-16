Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.
Shares of MTDR opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after acquiring an additional 210,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
