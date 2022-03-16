Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of MTDR opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,805,000 after acquiring an additional 210,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.