BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

BRP opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.77.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

